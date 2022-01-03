This past weekend a pedestrian was killed walking on the bypass.
The weather was awful. Wet and dark. The early reports are that the victim was wearing dark clothes.
We don’t know all the details of this specific incident, but we do know there are more than a few close calls when people walking or jogging on roadways do not putting safety first.
We have pulled a few safety tips you might consider when you decide to go jogging or walking on a roadway:
—Jog, walk or run with a companion.
—Avoid running in an unpopulated, unfamiliar or poorly lit area. Stay away from heavily wooded trails, surrounded by heavy brush or secluded areas.
—Do not jog or run at night or after dark.
—Be visible. Wear light-colors or clothing with reflectors.
—Don’t wear headsets. Tune into the sounds of the environment around you.
—Do not wear jewelry, but do carry identification with name, phone number and blood type.
—Vary your route and pattern of jogging if you run regularly.
—Run against traffic.
—A vehicle always has the right-of-way.
—Beware of stopped vehicles waiting to make a right turn. Slow down and let them turn. Stay behind them.
—Always assume motorists cannot see you. Take precautions. Vehicles are faster and heavier than we are.
And for motorists, try to look ahead and if you see someone on the roadway, slow down if possible.
Enjoying the outdoors can be refreshing and enjoyable. Taking a few moments to ensure your safety and others on the roadway is always time well spent.
