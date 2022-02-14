Sometimes things are said and you have to go, “huh?”
The Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce held a legislator forum Saturday, allowing Scott County’s legislators to discuss the current session of the General Assembly and to answer questions from the audience.
The first question presented by moderator John Copper was about a couple of bills that would reduce benefits for the unemployed. Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, supports House Bill 4 as he said he believes this will improve the number of people in the workforce. Rep. Cherylnn Stevenson, D-Fayette, disagreed and said she believes finding ways to enable women to return to the workforce is necessary, noting the state has lost almost half of its child care centers since the pandemic began.
Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, an outspoken critic of Gov. Andy Beshear, provided his own take on the pandemic.
“The reason day cares continue to be a problem is because daycares were shut down by Gov. Beshear despite no scientific basis for doing so,” Thayer said. “There remains no scientific basis for shutting down day cares, shutting down schools, masking kids in schools. It has all been a big charade. Shutdowns. Lockdowns. Masks. But the people who were for that will have to suffer the political consequences of that with all the elections that are coming in the next few years and coming fast.”
Charade?
Huh?
