We’ve had many situations on our farm, but recently there have been two very unique ones. Both have to do with the same calf.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 9:35 pm
We’ve had many situations on our farm, but recently there have been two very unique ones. Both have to do with the same calf.
When our calf was only a few weeks old he was in a very serious predicament. Some hay/grass got caught in his mouth, and he couldn’t get milk. This went on for awhile before my husband and I realized the problem. As soon as we did though, my husband activated, got the calf in a narrow passage, held on to him, and pulled the clump of hay out of his mouth. He immediately went to his mom and nursed, nursed, and nursed.
Fast forward, and the calf got in another serious predicament. He had gotten caught in a hay ring with a huge pile of hay on top of him. The hay had been rolled tightly and was very heavy. Once we had found him, we tried to pull the hay off, but that didn’t work. My husband again activated, this time getting the help of the tractor and hay spear and lifted the ring off, but John’s leg and foot were caught in part of the hay ring. Austin carefully freed the leg, and the calf was able to escape to freedom.
It wasn’t a pretty picture, though, because he had been stuck in that situation for a while. He was able to walk, however, but very slowly. As days have gone by, he seems to be doing fine. I haven’t seen him run yet, though.
In both cases, our calf was in situations where it was impossible for him to save himself. His mom couldn’t even do it. I realized we are all as that little calf. We get into predicaments, sometimes very serious, sometimes not, sometimes hidden, sometimes in the public view. In the case of our calf, we were just so glad that we were able to help, and the calf is still alive.
Belinda French
Columbia, TN
