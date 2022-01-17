To the Editor,
The guest column written by 61st House District Representative Savannah Maddox on her prefiling BR106 to disallow any potential requirement of vaccine passports needs additional clarification regarding what a vaccine passport is and the purpose of the passport.
A passport vaccine is nothing more than what a vaccination card given to the individual after being vaccinated reveals with the individual’s personal information. The vaccination passport is simply to prove inoculation status with only the minimum amount of personal information which in most cases is already public knowledge, such as name, date of birth and details of the vaccine type, including all doses given. No email is associated with the data, so this would be difficult for any phishing expedition or various organizations to gain additional personal information.
Declaring that you have received a vaccination may seem as a potential infringement of an individual’s privacy with the person and organization that need to verify your record. The vaccination passport to prove inoculation status has two distinct elements. The first being the right to privacy, and the second being how technology can be used to securely deliver the functionality required. It seems Representative Maddox along with other Republican Governors, Republican State Legislators, people spreading conspiracies, as well some on the other side of the aisle will continue to allow the COVID-19 virus to keep spreading in high numbers along with the death rate daily. If the COVID-19 virus numbers will ever decrease to lower levels as seen in the late spring of 2021 in Kentucky, vaccinations need to increase and practicing other mitigating efforts such as masks, washing of hands and isolation if a person tests positive for COVID-19.
With the Republican supermajority in Frankfort, and their efforts to impede Governor Beshear efforts to help put behind the COVID-19 virus for all Kentuckians should cause every person to question if they are truly interested in seeing COVID numbers and deaths decline or just hold onto their seats.
I for one would like to see the pandemic become a thing of the past with wearing masks, the confusion created by others who are not infectious disease specialist, a suspicion that a cold maybe the COVID-19 virus, and returning to a sense of normalcy this year with every politician, leader and all people willing to do whatever is necessary to eradicate this virus.
Richard King
Georgetown
