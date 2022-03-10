To the Editor,
The letter to the editor titled “Secretary Deb Haaland is failing to protect wolves” that was in the paper on February 28 is not accurate.
More that 20 have been killed from Our Sacred Landscape. Call me for more information 714-750-6878.
Roger Dobson
Protect The Wolves™
