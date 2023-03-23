In 2021, the Taliban overran Afghanistan and imposed their harsh Islamic law on all Afghans; it didn’t matter whether they were Muslim or not. Their own ethnic or religious views had to be cast aside and everything governed by the Taliban’s religious law. Afghans that had previously adopted a more democratic form of government were now subjugated to strict laws that recognized no other. The imposition of these laws, for example, meant that girls were banned from secondary schools and women could not attend universities or teach there. Women’s choice of apparel were no longer their choice and they could not be seen in public without a male companion. A woman who was previously divorced was considered an adulteress and criminally convicted.
The result was a country that had been previously democratic became a country where individual freedoms were obliterated. Of course, America’s attitude was that this was intolerable and sympathized with the Afghans; it violated the basics rights and freedoms upon which our own democracy was founded.
And yet, look what is happening in the United States. Republicans have adopted and forced the Christian position on everyone in this country.
For decades, a woman could control her body and make decisions that were appropriate to her. After the Republican Party obtained control of the Supreme Court and many state legislatures, women today who want or need an abortion can be criminally convicted for doing so. All based on the Christian view that holds that life begins at conception, despite the fact that other religions and individuals differ on this point. Christians who follow this belief should be free to adopt it but that view should not be imposed on all others. And that is not where it stops for women (and men) as these same legislatures are proposing that contraceptives be made illegal. A woman can’t have an abortion and she also can’t use contraceptives to prevent a birth in the first place. Also, drag queen shows that have been viewed as entertainment for decades are being banned by Republican state legislatures.
Probably the most grievous state taking away freedoms is Florida where the Governor is preparing to be the Republican nominee for President. There, teachers can’t use the word “gay” in schools, can’t discuss slavery because it might violate a ban on teaching “Critical Race Theory”, and professional librarians have to ban books certain parents don’t like, or be fired.
And the overall Christian view toward the LGBTQ community? Among other things, they oppose gay marriage and want to prevent parents from being able to make gender health decisions with their private doctors; it is amazing that parents are being prohibited from taking the steps they feel are necessary for their child’s well-being. Under the current Christian approach, Luke 18:16 should be rewritten for Jesus to say, “let the children come to me except for the gay ones.”
And don’t start to disagree with Republican Christians concerning these issues: when Disney World in Florida expressed a different view, the government threatened to limit a favored tax status that had been in place for years.
And so if you asked the Taliban what gives them the right to impose their religion on others, they will say it says so in the Quran. If you asked Republican Christians what gives them the right to impose their religion on others, they will say it says so in the Bible. So who is right? Of course, neither.
My views here are not to condemn Christians or Republicans for their views; to the contrary, I believe we all, Christians, Jews, Muslim, Sikh, other religions, and non-believers, should have our views and practices respected in the US. If parents believe a book shouldn’t be read by their child then they should be free to tell them not to read it but don’t ban it from public libraries so others can’t see it. If parents don’t want their children to see a drag show then tell them not to go.
We are a democratic country that was founded by people who left England so they would have the freedom to practice their own religion. Christians should be free to guide their and their children’s lives as they wish but so should non-Christians.
The Taliban has shown us what intolerance to views and practices, other than their own, can do to a democratic country. If we continue to allow one particular religious view to control our country we are no better than the Taliban.
The way to assure that this does not happen in this country is at the ballot box; vote against those candidates that express support for positions that deny others the freedom to govern their own lives and those of their children. This will assure that we can maintain the democracy this Country was founded upon.
Alex Warren is a resident of Georgetown and former senior vice president of operations at TMMK.
