In 2021, the Taliban overran Afghanistan and imposed their harsh Islamic law on all Afghans; it didn’t matter whether they were Muslim or not. Their own ethnic or religious views had to be cast aside and everything governed by the Taliban’s religious law. Afghans that had previously adopted a more democratic form of government were now subjugated to strict laws that recognized no other. The imposition of these laws, for example, meant that girls were banned from secondary schools and women could not attend universities or teach there. Women’s choice of apparel were no longer their choice and they could not be seen in public without a male companion. A woman who was previously divorced was considered an adulteress and criminally convicted.

The result was a country that had been previously democratic became a country where individual freedoms were obliterated. Of course, America’s attitude was that this was intolerable and sympathized with the Afghans; it violated the basics rights and freedoms upon which our own democracy was founded.

