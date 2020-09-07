While President Trump continues to attempt to undermine faith in mail-in ballots, Kentucky’s leaders have taken an important bipartisan approach that will help all voters.
Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, and Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, have revealed a plan that allows anyone who may have concerns about catching or spreading COVID-19, options for the upcoming Nov. 3 election. Anyone can request an absentee ballot by mail by going to www.govoteky.com. The ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by the clerk’s office by Nov. 6.
Scott County Clerk Rebecca Johnson has revealed local plans for the election.
Early in-person voting will begin Oct. 13 through Nov. 2 at the Scott County Public Library. Weekday hours are 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. and Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. A photo ID will be needed, but because of restrictions caused by the pandemic, if someone cannot obtain a photo ID they must sign a document explaining why they could not get the required ID, Adams said.
The online portal for applying for absentee ballots is linked to a driver’s license database, which means those voters with a driver’s license will not have to scan in their photo IDs, to receive a ballot.
On Election Day, there will be eight Scott County locations in which to vote They are Northern Elementary, Southern Elementary, Eastern Elementary, Western Elementary, Anne Mason Elementary, Stamping Ground Elementary, Royal Spring Middle School and the Scott County Public Library.
Any registered voter can vote at any location.
All county clerks will be required to count and report all mail-in ballots received by election night. County clerks will also be required to contact voters whose absentee ballots are not signed or have mismatched signatures until Nov. 9. This was put in place because many absentee ballots were tossed because of voter error such as failing to sign the ballots.
Officials are urging in-person voting in order to ease the burden on county clerks from a last-minute large influx of absentee ballots.
“It’s not so much an ideological concern, it is more of a practical approach,” Adams said.
Certainly, this election will be closely scrutinized, and it should be. But our state and local election officials have put into a place a plan that should serve the voters well.
