To the Editor,
It still upsets me up that I have to pay for a lemon! I bought 2009 Toyota Corolla LE. $2,900 from a dealer thinking it was going to be a better car than the 2003 Buick Century I had owned. I was told the only things wrong with the car was that it needed new coils and tires. I had the coils replaced and had to buy a tire but I held back buying the other three because of the engine.
The 4th cylinder had no compression when the mechanic looked at it he said that oil was in the 3rd and 4th cylinder and the 4th cylinder it was sitting on top of the piston and the 4th cylinder had no compression. The check engine light was on and flashing and the car struggled to go above 20 mph. I now have the luxury of paying off that loan and on that car on top of that the loan for the replacement car.
Kentucky needs tougher vehicle consumer protection laws. The practice of selling AS-IS vehicles should end.
Dealers should inspect vehicles and report to carfax what their mechanic finds wrong with the vehicle and post a list on the window sticker and specify how much it will cost to repair.
Or dealers should repair vehicles at their expense and charge more money for the cars. This way the vehicles would be trouble free.
It is too late to help me but hopefully this change will help others from being taken then it will be worth it.
Matt Makaveli
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.