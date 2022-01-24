States have the right to establish own election laws
To the Editor,
No is the correct answer from our senators regardless of a recent letter writer’s histrionic rant against Republicans’ standing in the way of the federalization of the country’s election laws.
“With our blood on their hands” — seriously? “[Fifty] Republican Senators will betray Americans (sic) Sovereignty (sic)” by voting against the federal government’s usurping the country’s election laws — really? And “these senators will reward their own treason by embracing the evils of dictatorship governments and election fraud” — what? For goodness sake, calm down.
The writers of our Constitution gave the states the right to establish their own election laws because they foresaw the necessity of state sovereignty as a firewall against exactly what the letter was calling for, the federal government’s takeover of our elections.
Jan Terrell
Georgetown
