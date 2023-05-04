Over spring break, my family drove to Asheville, North Carolina for an extended weekend trip. Despite having visited the town several times, it always seems like a new place to me. Asheville has experienced a population growth of nearly 30% since 2000, but it’s not just that growth that has changed the town. It has also managed to keep its downtown alive and thriving with its high-quality restaurants, stores, museums and arts venues. Additionally, as my 7-year-old daughter noticed, it has an abundance of ice cream shops.

Asheville has really turned into a jewel that many Appalachian communities could use as a case study and emulate. After all, North Carolina’s mountains are no prettier than the ones in Kentucky.

