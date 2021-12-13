This past weekend was one of the worst natural disasters in our state’s history.
It comes on the heels of an EF-1 touching down last weekend in Stamping Ground, and meteorologists say there were rotations in the clouds Friday night as the storm passed through Scott County. Fortunately, that rotation remained aloft and we suffered minor damage.
Not so much our neighbors to the west.
The numbers are staggering, and while the areas hardest hit are miles and miles away, many in our community have been directly affected by these storms. Most of us know of someone who has suffered damage or worse in these storms.
Here is some information released Monday by Gov. Andy Beshear:
—Worst tornado event in state history.
—At least four tornadoes touched down in Kentucky; one was on the ground for more than 200 miles in this state alone.
—An estimated 1,000 homes were damaged or destroyed.
—64 confirmed dead; 105 unaccounted for.
—18 people who died in the storm remain unidentified.
—At least six of those lost were younger than 18. Ages ranged from five months to 86 years.
Here is some information and numbers if you want to help:
—Starting today, residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or TTY 1-800-462-7585 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians). The toll free number will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time seven days per week until further notice.
—Kentucky State Parks in the area are open to host families who need housing for at least two weeks. Volunteers who are willing to assist state parks and staff housing distressed guests should contact the Kentucky State Parks Division Director Andy Kasitz at andy.kasitz@ky.gov
—The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund at www.TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov has received 30,175 donations and over $4 million. Use this website if you wish to make a donation.
The Georgetown Fire Department, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and many churches and other local organizations have sent teams or equipment to these areas to help.
Our thoughts and prayers are with our neighbors.
