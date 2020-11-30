The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged all of us.
But each day that passes increases the challenges faced by many who are struggling to make ends meet in a situation in which employment hours are reduced or eliminated.
Each year, Scott County’s two high schools have contributed tens of thousands of canned goods to AMEN House. Those contributions are critical in a normal year enabling families to celebrate the holidays with a good meal. During a pandemic year like 2020, the need is almost overwhelming.
It has been a strange year for students and teachers. The school year began with virtual instruction, moved to in-person instruction and has just returned to virtual instruction.
In addition to the uncertainty for instruction, many people were cautious about collecting canned goods even for a worthy cause.
But that did not deter Scott County’s students who recognized the need for their canned food drive was greater than ever.
Great Crossing High School’s Career and Technical Education and FFA team made some modifications to its drive. Monetary donations were accepted with $1 equalling one can.
The results were impressive.
Some 4,857 cans of food were collected along with $2,300.58.
“Our community has never needed it more,” said Michelle Carlisle, AMEN House director, about the contribution. “Right now, the AMEN House is receiving around 1,000 requests for food each month.”
Such a result would be impressive under normal circumstances, but to make such an effort during a global pandemic is truly magnificent.
Congratulations and a salute to each and every individual who participated and contributed to this food drive.
These young people have set quite an example for our community and their spirit of love and care for their fellow man is an example we should all try to follow.
