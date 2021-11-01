A study, just printed in the British medical journal The Lancet, says fully vaccinated people can contract and pass along the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
The study does not end there and the rest of what it found is equally important. Vaccinated people pass along the virus at lower rates than unvaccinated people.
The study also found that vaccinated people clear the infection faster and are infectious to others for a shorter period of time than unvaccinated people. That means that vaccinated infected people may infect people in their household but not be as much of a threat to people with who they are not in protracted close contact shortly after being infected.
There is the part of the study that may raise questions about vaccination effectiveness: The study found that “viral load,” which is essentially how much virus a person has in their body, was not lower among vaccinated people compared to unvaccinated people. Both are equally infectious. But the vaccinated people’s viral load dropped faster, meaning they were not infectious to others for as long.
The scientific explanation is as follows:
Vaccination reduces the risk of Delta variant infection and accelerates viral clearance. Nonetheless, fully vaccinated individuals with breakthrough infections have peak viral load similar to unvaccinated cases and can efficiently transmit infection in household settings, including to fully vaccinated contacts. Host–virus interactions early in infection may shape the entire viral trajectory.
This study was a year in length and involved 621 people. So, while it is a long-term study, the sample size was not huge.
Of course, people who question or oppose vaccines will point to this study to say vaccines do not prevent infections and do not prevent you from infecting others, so why get vaccinated?
Fortune magazine offered this perspective:
“The results go some way toward explaining why the Delta variant is so infectious even in nations with successful vaccine rollouts, and why the unvaccinated can’t assume they are protected because others have had shots. Those who were inoculated cleared the virus more quickly and had milder cases, while unvaccinated household members were more likely to suffer from severe disease and hospitalization,” states the magazine.
“Our findings show that vaccination alone is not enough to prevent people from being infected with the Delta variant and spreading it in household settings,” said Ajit Lavani, a professor of infectious diseases at Imperial College London who co-led the study. “The ongoing transmission we are seeing between vaccinated people makes it essential for unvaccinated people to get vaccinated to protect themselves.”
All indications are the COVID vaccines work, they are effective and the best way to protect yourself and your family is by getting vaccination.
