Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2002.
A River Runs Through It is a movie every fisherman must see. It’s the story of a stream in the picturesque west. The stream is much like the beautiful Elkhorn that runs through Scott County.
The movie is about fishing, but it’s more than that. It’s a movie about life and what is really important in life.
In the movie, a very strict, narrow-minded minister raises two children, both boys. He teachers them both to be the very best fisherman in the entire area. He will accept nothing short of perfection, and without exception they are the best.
He also teachers them both out life in his likewise perfectionist manner. The older son is the perfect example of success: rich, great job, fine home and beautiful wife. But as so many successful people, he’s too busy to enjoy the simple things of life, particularly fishing.
The young son, taught by the same set of rules, takes a different path along life’s highway. His carefree life leads to drinking, gambling and eventually his death. But throughout his short life, he enjoys it to its fullest, especially his greatest love of fishing.
The philosophy portrayed in this movie is so much played out in today’s society. And this question is asked: What really is success?
As the two youngsters grew up, the most important thing in life was fishing and enjoying nature’s great gifts.
Financial success robbed the older son of this joy. Nothing, however, stood in the way of the younger boy’s love for doing what he loved best: fishing.
How many times have you said, “I’m too busy to fish anymore. My job wears me out, and I don’t have time to do what I really want to do.” And the question comes back: What really is success?
My fondest memories of my childhood are financially poor house painter and hundreds of hours along the banks of the Elkhorn. He worked extremely hard, but it seemed there was always time for fishing. My greatest joys as a father have been the same type of trips with my own son.
The Bible says, “What does it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his own soul?” I’m sure this passage wasn’t referring to fishing, but maybe it had some meaning to slowing down a bit and deciding just what really is important in life.
I wonder how many who have reached their twilight years in life would say, if they could change one thing, they would work harder. Perhaps most would say, “I’d fish more.” Count me in on the group who would fish more.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
