To the Editor,
An open letter to the Kentucky Supreme Court Justices.
I understand you do not appreciate being told what to do; however, perhaps, you might consider the following suggestions.
When it comes to business closings for the COVID-19 virus, decisions have been less than arbitrary — probably more correctly called random. Kentuckians could not buy paint or grass seed or attend church, but are permitted to purchase beer and wine. We need a more coherent, logical approach.
In the United States, we have adopted a social distance of six feet (some other countries have adopted spacing of as little as three feet.) Using six feet, a person would claim almost 32 square feet of area around him/her. If we adopt a simple formula of two customers for every 100 square feet of store display area, we could include one employee also. Thus, a 1,000 square foot business could host up to 20 customers. Individual owners could reduce their limit if desired. This would be a simple, logical approach, readily understandable and easily implemented.
Several health-based universities have evaluated masks. Virus envelopes are extremely small — about 1/1000 the diameter of a human hair strand, but are usually carried by larger particles. So, unless you are using medical grade N95, or better, masks, your chances of stopping a virus is very low. In addition, research has shown that good protection masks, such as denim, are hard to breathe through. Conversely, material such as T-shirts allow easier breathing but have poor virus stopping ability. Unless a merchant is supplying the masks, he doesn’t know the mask quality, so he may want to voluntarily reduce the number of simultaneous customers in his establishment.
Outdoors, the air movement tends to dilute/dissipate any exhaled particles. Thus, outdoor gatherings could, potentially use closer spacing (higher person density.) Here again, a simple rule can designate the number of persons, while allowing the owner to reduce the limit where appropriate.
A consistent approach, allowing all businesses to operate with simple rules can make life in these times, understandable and perhaps even bearable. Your decisions/rulings could make life easier for all of us.
Don Dziubakowski
Georgetown
