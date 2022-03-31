To the Editor,
As a Registered Nurse of 29 years and Deputy Coroner here in Scott County I just want to say that I fully endorse Mark Sutton for the job of Scott County Coroner.
Mark is a retired firefighter and lifelong resident of Scott County. He has no other jobs or side gigs to interfere with running the office of coroner full time. He has compassion and integrity. He has been there for many families in their lowest times as a firefighter and deputy coroner and showed outstanding values and respect. Experience, dedication and compassion is what it takes for this job and Mark has shown that time and again in the lowest point of others lives.
I can not imagine anyone else being as prepared and educated for this job. In talking with others in the community they have had nothing but good to say about Mark when he has come to their aid in the capacity of a firefighter and a deputy coroner. There are not a lot of requirements for this position and anyone can run , but I ask the community to choose the one with true medical experience who can dedicate 100% of his time to the office as the position requires.
That’s what this RN will be doing. Experience, trust, integrity, compassion and education will all be brought to the office with a vote for Mark Sutton on May 17.
Christine Hawkins
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.