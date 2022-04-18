To the Editor,
I’m baffled at the lack of professionalism in the race for Coroner in Scott County.
The office has been under a dark cloud for the last several years with the current Coroner being under federal indictment (WKYT and News-Graphic article September 2019). A current Deputy Coroner is running for Coroner in the upcoming May 17 primary.
Their campaign is solely based on, “compassion and empathy.” Does empathy and compassion fall under the idea of posting to social media while on a death scene? That is a lack of professionalism and does not encompass any empathy or compassion. It’s another black eye on the current office of the coroner. That and that alone is cause for their dismissal in the current campaign. This is not a popularity contest nor should it be a tug at the heartstrings campaign. Empathy and compassion are not rare traits.
Yes, the coroner should absolutely possess these traits, but most importantly they should also possess years of experience in crime scenes, all manners of death, evidence collecting, law, criminal investigation, forensic science, photography, problem solving, critical thinking and communication.
This job has no room for error. It is not a part-time position. A scene must have your undivided attention and the family should not have to worry that at their worst time they are a campaign bargaining chip.
Mark Sutton is the only candidate that will bring professionalism, experience, integrity and honor back to the Coroner’s office.
Kate Norman
Georgetown
