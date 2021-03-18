About two weeks ago, Scott County’s 911 Dispatch received a disturbing call.
“I just shot my mom,” said the caller.
Law enforcement and emergency personnel rushed to the scene only to find it was all a hoax, called “swatting” because it is designed to encourage law enforcement to use a SWAT team to force entry into a residence or business. In this case, dispatch and law enforcement recognized it was likely a prank and neighbors alerted the targeted home and worked with law enforcement so they could exit without incident.
The danger in such pranks is very real.
Law enforcement and emergency personnel are racing at a high speed to reach the scene, which places first responders and anyone else who may be on the road at risk. At the scene, law enforcement has policies and procedures but the unknown is what raises the stakes. In the case listed above, neighbors and officials worked together so that no one was hurt, but there are plenty of news accounts of situations that have not ended so well.
This does not take into account the distraction for first responders when a very real emergency could be taking place elsewhere. In many emergencies the difference between life and death can be minutes, if not seconds.
During the same night, the Georgetown City Council examined the financial cost and estimated the city spends as much as $15,000 annually answering false alarms. That estimate does not take into account the cost of vehicles, fuel and other factors.
The city has an ordinance addressing false alarms, but it has never been enforced. The false alarms discussed by the council is mostly alarms set off by a lack of maintenance or other issues that could be easily remedied. The council is considering requiring anyone with such an alarm to buy a permit, which states the alarm has been maintained.
But pranks such as the swatting call can have a much higher cost. This swatting call remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, but Sheriff Tony Hampton and Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse point out that such a culprit can be charged with anything from falsely reporting an incident to felony wanton endangerment. Those charges are no joke.
These pranks are no joke, either, and we as a community must do all we can to stop them.
