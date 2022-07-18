Kentucky is no stranger to the nationwide drug problem. The state has long been entrenched in the battle against addiction after opioids became a major problem during the early 2000s. The trend began with physicians overprescribing Oxycontin, a powerful opioid initially marketed as non-addictive. The misleading tactics employed by Purdue Pharmaceutical to convince doctors to prescribe as much of the drug as possible worked quite well in Kentucky, which soon became an epicenter of addiction.
Today the impact is still felt as the state just witnessed its deadliest year for drug overdoses ever. In 2021, 2,250 residents of Kentucky died from drug overdoses. This figure represents an almost 15% increase from the previous year when the Covid-19 pandemic drove national drug overdose deaths to a record total. In 2020, the death toll was 1,960, which was already an almost 50% increase from the previous year’s total. In short, the state is in the midst of its worst drug overdose epidemic ever. And the culprit this time, rather than Oxycontin, is fentanyl.
According to Addicted.org, fentanyl is a powerful opioid painkiller that’s 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. The drug is available as a prescription. However, it’s the illicit version that’s causing the most problems in Kentucky and throughout the US. This illicit fentanyl is manufactured in clandestine laboratories overseas and smuggled into the US, where it’s mixed with other substances or sold in place of them. Because it’s cheaper and stronger than virtually all other drugs, dealers can increase their profits and the addictiveness of whatever substance they’re selling by lacing it with illicit fentanyl. And often, the user has no idea.
In Kentucky last year, fentanyl was identified in over 70% of the drug overdose deaths that occurred. Toxicologists have never seen anything like it, and they’re raising red flags. Fentanyl is being found in virtually all of the state’s illicit drugs.
But that’s not the only unique and alarming feature of Kentucky’s current overdose epidemic. The problem is exploding so rapidly that it’s shattering our previous understanding of opioid addiction and the demographics used to measure it.
For example, the rate of drug overdose deaths among black people in Kentucky more than doubled over the last five years. Predominantly a white issue in the past, opioid addiction was relatively uncommon among Kentucky’s black residents before the Covid-19 pandemic. But things have changed with the flood of fentanyl into the state recently. The overdose mortality rate for Black people in Kentucky increased by nearly 117% from 2016 when the figure jumped from roughly 21 drug overdose deaths for every 100,000 residents to 46 per 100,000 in 2020.
Now, black people are overdosing at virtually the same rate as whites in Kentucky, illustrating the insidious nature of addiction. And roughly 80% of drug overdose deaths among all racial and ethnic groups in the state now involve opioids. Fentanyl isn’t just in the northeastern US anymore. It’s everywhere.
But as the consequences of addiction have become harsher and harsher for Kentucky, so have the state’s laws to prevent it. A new bill, known as Dalton’s Law or House Bill 215, arose in response to fentanyl becoming the leading cause of overdose in the state and it takes effect Thursday, June 15th of, 2022. Dalton’s Law will require people convicted of trafficking fentanyl to serve at least 85% of their sentence and will also make importing fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives a class-C felony.
Hopefully, these new laws will discourage people from selling deadly drugs. Or perhaps keep those that do off the street for longer. Either way, if even one life is spared from an overdose, it’s worth it.
Marcel Gemme is Drug and Alcohol Treatment Specialist, DATS, that has been helping people struggling with substance abuse for over 20 years.
