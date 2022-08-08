The Rural/Urban divide is an issue that has a considerable impact on the politics and policies of Kentucky. Though there may be differences in communities across the Commonwealth, we still have numerous similarities that unite us. We share many of the same joys and hopes for our communities, and unfortunately, we also share some of the same obstacles and difficulties. 

One issue that transcends county lines is the overdose epidemic. Kentucky is #2 in the nation for rates of overdose deaths.  Fatal drug overdoses rose nearly 15% in Kentucky last year, surpassing 2,000 deaths. Black overdose deaths continue to trend upward with Black Kentuckians now representing 10.26% of fatal overdoses despite comprising only 8.6% of the population of the state.  

