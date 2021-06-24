With 200 days until we convene the 2022 regular session, we just wrapped up the third week of this year’s legislative interim with committee hearings on issues ranging from rare pediatric health conditions to economic development opportunities. I thought it might interest readers to share a brief summary of what some of our committees learned.
Economic Development and Workforce Investment: Legislators received an update from the Cabinet for Economic Development on economic recovery, upcoming challenges and new jobs and investments. During their presentation, cabinet officials stated that they are seeing a dramatic increase in remote working and a corresponding trend of states providing incentives to lure those who can work from anywhere to their state. According to market trends, Kentucky’s low cost of living, abundant natural resources, and good quality of life make our state an attractive location for folks looking to leave larger urban areas.
Health, Welfare and Family Services: Committee members heard from parents and children’s health advocates about the prevalence of pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with streptococcal infections (PANDAS) and pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome (PANS). According to the National Institute of Mental Health, symptoms are usually dramatic, onset rapidly, and can include motor or vocal tics or both and obsessions, compulsions, or both. According to testimony, almost one in 200 children may have PANS or PANDAS and those who have it face major challenges accessing treatment.
Tourism, Small Business and Information Technology: As Co-Chair of this committee, I am pleased to see us hit the ground running on the labor shortage facing our small businesses. If the evidence we see here in our community is not enough, legislators heard from a variety of employers that “short-staffed is the new pandemic.” Meaning, of course, that too many Kentucky businesses, nonprofits, and other employers are not able to fill open positions. According to testimony, 90 percent of employers have open positions, and 80 percent of those who reject job offers do so because they prefer to stay on unemployment. Despite multiple requests to end Kentucky’s participation in the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, the administration continues with providing an additional $300 a week to those on unemployment. However, there are more than $100,000 jobs available and thousands of employers seeking workers. While the governor is talking about incentives to get people back to work, the majority of our state is already back to work, and many never stopped working.
Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection: Legislators on this committee learned about the challenges faced by career-minded military spouses and their families as part of our ongoing effort to make Kentucky even more military friendly. There are more than 7,000 active-duty spouses in Kentucky, and 92 percent are female. Nearly 40 percent of military spouses have degrees and are still unable to find employment to help support their families. Forty-two percent of all active-duty service members reported “spouse career opportunities” are a factor in their preferences for a new duty station, and 18 percent reported “spouse employment concerns” as a reason they would leave military service. Though Kentucky is a member of at least 38 interstate compacts, the goal for 2021 is to create a continuum of opportunities to transfer occupational licenses between states.
PHILLIP PRATT represents the 62nd House District.
