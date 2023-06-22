Summer is here, and for many residents that means staying cool at the pool: playing water games, swimming laps, or floating along at a relaxing pace. While time at the pool can be refreshing, Georgetown Fire Department wants to remind residents of the potential electrical hazards in swimming pools, hot tubs, and spas.

“Here in Georgetown, many of our residents don’t realize the dangers of electric shock drowning (ESD),” says Seth Johnson, Assistant Chief of Prevention. “It can occur when faulty wiring sends an electrical current into the water, which passes through the body and causes paralysis, and ultimately results in drowning.”

