To the editor,
The Immigrant Initiative of Georgetown helps local immigrants. We have just encountered a story of how fast COVID-19 spreads. There was an outdoor cookout at the trailer park — not a big cookout, about 10 adults plus children. They say they maintained social distancing.
Now six of the adults have tested positive for COVID. One was critically sick in Georgetown Hospital, but is recovering at home now. The others are asymptomatic or have minor symptoms. Several of the children also tested positive. Several of the women worked together at a company in Lexington — one felt sick and wanted to go home, but was told to stay on the job because they had no backup for her.
Thanks for the WEDCO Health Department for giving the COVID-19 tests. These people are now in quarantine, unable to work and needed our help.
This is a warning for all of us. I had a similar cookout with my extended family on the 5th of July, but we are all healthy now. I thought that outdoor cookouts were pretty safe. We should all hunker down and take strong precautions.
Bruce Gordon
Georgetown
