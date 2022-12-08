To the Editor,
This letter is to express my concerns over the leadership and financial irresponsibilities that are taking place at the City of Georgetown Fire Department.
A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 6:39 pm
To the Editor,
This letter is to express my concerns over the leadership and financial irresponsibilities that are taking place at the City of Georgetown Fire Department.
As I write this, there is a member of the GFD who is working his final shift after the ultimatum of: comply or be fired. This fireman has a small wedding related tattoo on his ring finger that is easily covered by his wedding band. Department policy states that any tattoo must not be visible when in a Class A uniform. This fireman is able cover tattoo with his wedding band with his Class A, but the department says that is not enough; therefore, he is being terminated.
For a department whose logo formerly displayed, “Where tradition and progress meet,” where is the progress? The United States military has updated their tattoo policy allowing “one tattoo per hand no larger than 1 inch.” This firefighter would absolutely fall within this category. Numerous other fire departments in our area and across the nation have followed this lead. Why is it okay for firefighters to have full sleeve tattoos, but not a small finger tattoo that can easily be covered? I think it’s also worth noting that in July of 2019 the city hired a chief of department who had a ring tattoo in the exact same location. Why was this fire chief allowed to be in violation of this policy? Maybe its time the policy is revisited; however, it will come too late.
My real concern is the financial consequences of this “ultimatum.” Since July of 2017, there have been 32 people leave the GFD. 11 of those retired, 20 left voluntarily, and 1 was fired for cause. This cost the city $384,328 to hire and train 28 new recruits at an average cost of $13,726 per.
The sheer number of turnover itself is alarming and represents a magnitude of hiring and retention issues. My question: is firing someone over a minuscule tattoo worth $13,726 of the citizen’s tax dollars? As a citizen, I certainly believe that money could be spent in a more responsible manner. Not to mention this is not a city government policy but is strictly a fire department policy.
Lastly, this member should be punished for knowingly violating policy; however, is termination a fair and just punishment? Is the amount of tax dollars that will be spent to replace this man justifiable?
Tyler Sipes
Georgetown
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.