To the Editor,
I just read about Scott County’s test scores in our elementary, middle, and high schools, and I wanted to write this letter to acknowledge a job well done.
I have personally worked side-by-side with teachers in our district, and I can attest to the fact that they go “above and beyond” so that our children can have the very best educational experience possible.
Teaching under COVID has been extremely challenging and stressful for all school personnel, and I feel it’s important to recognize the sacrifices that they make for our children.
We are truly blessed to have such hard-working and dedicated teachers and administrators in our county.
Rebecca Powell
Georgetown
