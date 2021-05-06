It is teacher and staff appreciation week in Scott County. The first week in May is set aside to offer thanks and praise to teachers and employees in our district that make a difference in the lives of students.
From the time our students start preschool until they receive their diplomas, their lives are forever changed by special teachers and staff who inspire and motivate them. I see this difference firsthand when I visit schools.
Our employees do not have an easy job and we ask a lot of them. This year in particular has presented many challenges. I am proud of how hard they have worked and commend them for their flexibility, creativity, and dedication to students in Scott County.
On behalf of your students, past and present, please join me in thanking the teachers and employees of Scott County Schools for a job well done.
DR. KEVIN HUB is superintendent of Scott County Schools.
