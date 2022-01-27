To the Editor,
Moscow Mitch refers to protecting voting rights as a power grab and a lie. Thirty-three republican controlled states have passed voter ID laws. Moscow Mitch stands for two things being re-elected and remaining the longest serving Senator.
In 2008, he said the GOP agenda is to deny Obama a 2nd term. It was him in 2012, who said elections don’t work because people keep electing politicians that he disagrees with after Obama was re-elected. I have voted against him every time he has come up for re-election and he is still there.
Term limits are needed in both houses of Congress. Not discouraging people of color from voting. Democracy works best when every citizen has the right to vote.
Matt Makaveli
Georgetown
