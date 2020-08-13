J
ust when you think the world has gone completely mad, a six-year-old provides a sense of civility and grace.
On Thursday, Taytum Hardin provided 10,000 popsicles to the Georgetown Police Department.
According to his mother, Susann, Taytum wanted to do something positive for the community, so he began collecting aluminum cans to recycle to raise funds to purchase the popsicles. He went to car shows and worked with Bring the Heat BBQ truck to collect enough cans to make the purchase.
The gift clearly touched the police officers, who pledged to share the pops with the community. Taytum promises he is not done with his good deeds.
The Georgetown Police Department, along with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, regularly receive gifts, mostly food, from the community as Scott Countians show their appreciation for our law enforcement officers.
Taytum’s gift is especially special because of the work involved and the sincere good intentions to just share a smile with someone else.
Thank you, Taytum.
We needed that.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.