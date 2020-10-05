To the Editor,
We are the family of Wilfred “Bud” Crowe and Bobbie Jean Siler Crowe. They were residents of Georgetown for over twenty years. Bobbie died in December, 2018. This was our first encounter with Johnson Funeral Home. Toney Chaney and Grant Bolt were so wonderful in our time of grief. They made everything so easy for our family.
Bud Crowe died a few days ago, and Johnson Funeral Home helped us again. Of course, Toney and Grant took everything off of our shoulders and performed their duties so lovingly and professionally. My family just wanted the Georgetown residents to know what a wonderful funeral home you have in your community.
Again, we take this opportunity to thank Toney and Grant again for their wonderful assistance.
Siler Family
Crowe Family
