To those who plow through the wintry weather to keep our snowy miles clear and safe.
Thank you.
December was deceptively quiet and warm, but January has slapped us in the face with a barrage of snowballs.
Yet those workers — city, county, state and private — brave the snow and icy weather through the days and nights managing through heavy snowfalls, brutal cold temperatures, high winds and drivers who have forgotten we do not live in Florida. We will never know how many lives were saved or how many injuries prevented because of their dedication.
What we do know is we would be stuck without them.
So, as you make your way on these snowy days, pause for a moment and give thanks for these brave and hardworking men and women. They have earned our appreciation and respect.
And think how miserable these snow events would be without their help.
And while we are thanking those who keep our roadways clear during snowy weather, give thanks too for law enforcement and first responders who are there to help when we misjudge or just hit a bad patch of ice. The accidents often increase during this kind of weather and emergencies don’t miraculously end when the skies open up. Yet our first responders are still there, helping us when we need it most.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.