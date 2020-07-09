To the Editor,
I would like to respond to Mr. Helms’ assertion that State Senator Damon Thayer “doesn’t understand why it’s too soon to reopen.”
Sen. Thayer, a small business owner for more than 13 years, does indeed understand why it is paramount that Kentucky continue to reopen businesses, daycares, and schools. Sen. Thayer is advocating for the thousands of constituents who feel the same way – those who are losing jobs, businesses, health insurance, and are still unable to receive any assistance from the quagmire that is Kentucky’s unemployment insurance program.
The goal of this massive and unprecedented lockdown was to flatten the curve – to ensure that our hospitals were not overwhelmed and had the capacity to care for the sick. Kentucky has done that. The virus will likely always be here and we cannot stay closed indefinitely in the hopes of a vaccine or cure that may never come.
Extending lockdowns is a greater threat to Kentucky than COVID-19. We have and will continue to lose people to suicide, undiagnosed conditions, delays in medical treatment, and substance abuse, among many other things. Minorities and low-income workers have been disproportionately devastated by these lockdowns and it may take years to get back what they have lost.
We cannot continue to have the coronavirus be our sole focus to the exclusion of everything else. We cannot continue to have arbitrary, capricious, and over-burdensome requirements that will put essential organizations like daycares out of business very soon.
Sen. Thayer understands the total devastation Kentuckians will face if we continue on this path or reinstitute lockdowns. We can continue to protect the high-risk and most vulnerable, while still reopening. Sen. Thayer understands this is not an either/or proposition and we must consider the well-being of all people. I’m thankful we have him in Frankfort to advocate for us.
Rachel Volk
Georgetown
