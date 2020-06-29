To the Editor,
Let me preface this by saying I am a Republican. I am a conservative Republican. In fact, prior to moving to Georgetown, I worked for Governor John Engler in a previous life. So I am not saying this for any political reasons.
Since moving here in 2005, I have without fail voted for Damon Thayer for the State Senate each and every time he has been on the ballot. For the most part, he represents my views on issues. However, I was extremely disappointed to see the article in the News-Graphic recently where he called on quicker openings of businesses. His criticism seems to be that we are not opening as fast as other states.
This position flies in the face of what the leading health experts are saying. Thayer is not a doctor, nor involved in the health community. In fact, as far as I can tell, he does not have a job outside of the legislature.
Make no mistake, the threats of this virus are not over. Not by a long shot. The numbers of those affected grows each and every day and several communities in Kentucky have been named hotspots by the CDC.
I support a return to normalcy as much as anyone, but to do so prematurely would be asinine. These decisions need to be based in science, not politics. This is a dangerous matter and Thayer obviously cannot see past the present. While the experts are playing chess, he seems to be stuck in a game of checkers.
Robert Helms
Georgetown
