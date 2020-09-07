To the Editor,
Kentucky Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer deserves to be lauded for his accomplishments in securing funding for public education staffing. As a current high school science teacher in Knox County and a recent alum of Teach For America (TFA) Appalachia, I can verify that there is a great need for teachers in Kentucky public schools. This is especially true in southeastern counties of the Commonwealth. TFA Appalachia prepares and places outstanding leaders in K - 12 classrooms that otherwise might lack qualified applicants. All Kentucky students deserve qualified and passionate teachers to inspire them to work towards greatness.
By helping to not only maintain, but increase the state appropriation for TFA Appalachia by 100% for funding year 2021, Leader Thayer proved instrumental for the survival of this organization. As a result of such support, he has shown himself to be a strong advocate for providing first-class education to all students in the Commonwealth, regardless of zip code.
While this is all great news, some might be wondering how the money is being put to use. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the traditional TFA new teacher training in Mississippi was not possible this summer. As a result, this year was the first time that TFA Appalachia put on summer training in the region. Called “Takeoff”, the two-and-a-half week training held at Harlan Independent High School allowed the new teachers the chance to learn from experienced teachers, practice planning, and most importantly, practice teaching students in a summer school program.
Recognizing the current pandemic, instruction took place both virtually and in-person. These new teachers are leading classrooms this fall all across southeastern Kentucky. By supporting TFA Appalachia, Leader Thayer is supporting a bright future for all students in the Commonwealth. Thank you, Leader Thayer.
Jonathan Stephens
Knox County Public Schools
