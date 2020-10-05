To the Editor,
As a lifetime resident of Scott County, and among other pursuits a lifetime Scott County Farmer, I wholeheartedly support re-election of 17th District and majority leader Senator Damon Thayer for Kentucky Senate.
His work and strong support of small business and agriculture is unsurpassed. His actions contributed greatly to completing the Georgetown bypass and the manufacturing center at BCTC campus. His support of agriculture and the Governor’s Office of Ag Policy in maintaining the allocation of tobacco settlement funds to qualified farmers to help diversity operations is an asset. He listens to farmers as well as constituents.
He is pro-constitution, pro-life, upholds law and order, and will continue to work for all. Senator Thayer is who we need in these difficult times for our county, state and nation.
James Richardson
Scott County
