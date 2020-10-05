To the Editor,
I hope this writing finds you and your readers healthy and well.
With election season in full swing, I wanted to take a moment to recognize our state senator Damon Thayer. You see, I am a senior at Northern Kentucky University and had the absolute pleasure of interning in Senator Thayer’s office in the last legislative session. While my experience was a bit truncated due to COVID-19, I felt compelled to reach out because I was so moved by the Majority Floor Leader’s eloquent fortitude and legislative expertise. I learned a lot in my short time in Frankfort, mostly due to Thayer’s hospitality and his including me in as much as possible. One of the first and most poignant pointers he gave me on life and leadership was that a great leader ought to know a little bit about a lot of things. However, I was consistently amazed at the Senator’s remarkably wide breadth of knowledge and voracious involvement in the community.
Senator Thayer is the critical link in the chain between our local governments and Washington, D.C.
A true reflection of our Kentucky values, he has the gumption, stamina and good-naturedness that we need and expect in our state leadership, especially in such trying times. With my interest in political science and majoring in public relations, I have met several legislators and leaders from various disciplines over the years. As such, I can honestly say that Senator Thayer is one of the most transparent, optimistic, steadfast and committed leaders you’ll ever meet, and I am thankful for the time I had with him as my mentor.
I urge you and your readers to consider his history in the legislature, and re-elect Damon Thayer on Nov. 3. If you have any questions for him, feel free to reach out or schedule a meeting with him in his office, as I am certain he would be glad to hear from you.
Remember, re-elect Damon Thayer.
Aric Best
Independence, Ky
