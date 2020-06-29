To the Editor,
Anyone who has ever gone to Frankfort with high hopes for change knows the process can be grueling, complex, and obstacle laden. For those who have not had this experience, please allow me to speak based on mine.
Our Kentucky Athletic Trainers’ Society (KATS), of which I serve as president, has been working for years to modernize the laws regulating our profession, and, until now, has been unsuccessful.
Fortunately, we experienced a very positive change after reaching out to Senator Damon Thayer for his help. As a resident of Independence, I am proud to have leader Thayer as my district Senator working hard on behalf of his constituents and all residents of the Commonwealth.
Leader Thayer successfully championed Senate Bill 125 which removed outdated and overly restrictive language while continuing to protect our patients and allowing for athletic trainers to practice to the fullest scope of our training and education.
Two key reasons for interest in this matter are Toyota and Georgetown College. Athletic trainers working with Toyota keep employees healthy and productive on the manufacturing line. The Athletic Training program at Georgetown College is now able to produce graduates who are much more likely to stay within the state for good jobs after graduating instead of seeking employment out of state where practice acts used to be more advantageous.
Simply put, Senator Thayer gets the job done and done well. Athletic trainers could not have passed SB125 without him and our profession and those we serve are now positioned much more positively for the future.
Now, more than ever, we need strong leadership and action in the General Assembly.
Scott Helton, MBA, LAT, ATC
President, Kentucky Athletic Trainers’ Society
