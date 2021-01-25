To the Editor,
On Feb. 15 we shall again celebrate Presidents’ Day, which honors two of our greatest Presidents, George Washington, our first president under the U.S. Constitution and called the ‘Father of our Country’ and Abraham Lincoln, known as ‘The Great Emancipator’ because he freed the slaves in America.
Today some know nothing of the history of these two great men. Their statues have been toppled and/or vandalized in some U.S. cities. There seems to be a lack of respect for leaders who sacrificed their time, fortunes and even their lives for our country. Some want to rewrite U.S. history to the detriment of our country and its future.
There are many among us who wish to undermine our country by twisting facts into half truths.
One such example is the 1619 Project (of 2019) which is now taught in many schools and which falsely claims among other things that the Revolutionary War was fought to preserve slavery. Many scholars/ historians have objected to the Project’s distortion of American history. The President’s Advisory 1776 Commission in Jan. 2021 released “The 1776 Report” whose purpose is to “enable a rising generation to understand the history and principles of the founding of the U.S. in 1776 and to strive to form a more perfect Union.” Biden took it down from the White House website on day one of his administration. Evidently Biden prefers a distorted history of the U.S. the Report addresses the challenges to our principles by slavery, progressivism, fascism, communism and racism/identity politics.
The Report is available online and is 41 pages of facts and not fiction. Every American who loves truth, whether a student, parent, grandparent or ordinary citizen should read the Report. Our country is worth saving.
The ongoing attack by the left needs to be thwarted by the truth. We owe this to ourselves and to the memory of such great leaders as Washington and Lincoln. Our freedoms are under attack. Never take a knee. You disgrace yourself and play into the hands of the socialists/communists. Wake up America. Stand up for our freedoms.
Jim Weise
Elizabethtown
