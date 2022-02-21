The adult in the room is an eighth grade student at Scott County Middle School.
Last fall, Madison Easterling felt her school’s dress code was too strict. Other middle schools allowed clothing such as leggings under certain conditions, but her school completely prohibited the garments. So, a class project motivated her to write a letter to the school’s site-based council seeking a change in its dress code. Each school’s dress code is set by its own site-based council.
She was successful, and a trial date was set to allow leggings but only if all other areas of the dress code were followed. Weather closings delayed the trial, but it was eventually held Feb. 11, and it went very wrong. Madison was home sick, but soon her email and social media filled with videos and photos of her friends being led into the school gymnasium and dress coded.
Madison said she felt awful and embarrassed. A day that should have been a victory turned very wrong.
Soon, angry parents and students began talking of a protest against the school. Photos and videos were sent to media, including the News-Graphic, and the debacle at SCMS was on local TV newscasts, radio broadcasts, and articles were reported in newspapers, including lead articles in the state’s two largest newspapers.
But Madison asked for calm. She sent a message that this must be addressed “the right way,” and she planned to continue to push for change. She asked people to trust her. And they did.
School officials evaluated their own response to the first day of the trial and reached out to Madison and others.
The second day of the trial was last Thursday and it went much smoother.
On Monday, Feb. 28, Madison plans to meet again with the site-based council and renew her push for a relaxed dress code. At least part of her argument is that allowing leggings will not hinder class instruction, but will improve morale. She is talking to all sides in hopes that a compromise can be reached that will satisfy everyone.
A lot of people on all sides of the issue should evaluate their response on Feb. 11. There is plenty of blame to go around.
But thankfully, an eighth grade student showed all of us how to respond when things do not go as planned. We have grown accustomed to grown men and women shouting threats, accusations and insults at anyone who may disagree, when a reasoned approach and a willingness to see the other side can make a big difference.
Madison Easterling has not surrendered or even backed off her original intentions. But we suspect she will receive a lot more respect and a more willing ear from the site-based council because of her rational and mature approach during what had to be a disappointing and difficult time.
For the record, Madison is right. School dress codes have always been much more restrictive for girls than boys. And thanks to leaders like Madison, we suspect there may be more balance in the days to come for all schools.
Thank goodness for the adult in the room. Thank you, Madison Easterling, for showing us adults how to behave when we don’t get our way.
