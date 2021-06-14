“Just keep the change.” I want to turn back the hands of time to when I was a young boy growing up here in Georgetown. Instead of a tip for service, this was how you rewarded a person for doing something extra special. Instead of a tip, it was a way of letting a person know you really appreciated the service. More importantly, you were showing you cared about them.
When I was an eighth-grade student at Garth, I worked in the lunchroom. One of my tasks was carrying the first-grade students’ trays to their tables, and picking them up when they were finished. One day, as I was carrying the trays back, I noticed a dime right beside Ms. Willis’ tray. I wanted that dime that I thought she had left by mistake. I thought about it awhile, then went to her classroom and told her she had lost the dime and I was returning it. “No,” she said. “I just wanted you to keep the change.” I am an old man now, but I never forgot that.
As a high school student, I had a Lexington Herald paper route. I remember how good I felt as I was collecting for the paper, at a rate of a dollar-and-a-half a month. Sometimes a customer would hand me two dollars and say, “Just keep the change.” It made my day, and I was extra careful to make sure they never got a wet paper even in the worst weather.
By the time I was a senior, I owned a 1953 Ford, which I usually filled up with gasoline on Saturday at Ben Willie’s service station on Broadway. Tom Taylor would pump the gas, check the oil, wash the windshield and, if you needed air in the tires, he would even take care of that. Filling the tank was usually a little less than $5, and if you were lucky enough to have a $5 bill, you would say, “Thanks, Tom. And just keep the change.” If money was short, and you only had a dollar, you just bought that much, and that was okay too.
As a young married man, I remember the years when I had an insurance office downtown. Sarge ran a restaurant on the corner of Main and Broadway where Whitaker Bank now stands. Plate lunches were 85 cents, and that included a meat, two vegetables and a cup of coffee. The server and the cashier were the same person, and if you had a dollar bill to pay for the meal, you would just say, “Keep the change.” If you only had the right amount, that was alright too, because nothing extra was expected.
Money was tight back then, and giving back a portion was often a sacrifice. But I can assure you, it felt mighty good for a young person without much money to utter those magic words, “Just keep the change.” And you need to remember that a few coins went a lot further than a few dollar bills do in today’s economy. A quarter would buy a gallon of gasoline, and a nickel would get you a Coke. Fifty cents was an hour’s worth of labor painting a house on a hot afternoon or suckering tobacco with the temperature near 90 degrees.
There is a moral to this message and it is this: Doing for others helps the other person know you care about them. But the truth is, it makes you feel so much better about yourself. Or maybe, there really isn’t a moral to the story. Maybe it’s just that I love to look back on what I remember as “the good old days.” I’m not recommending the next time you eat out that you tell the server to “Just keep the change.” It would probably be an insult if you didn’t leave at least a couple of dollars. Maybe, though, if the total is around 10 bucks and you hand them a 20 and say, “Keep the change,” they would feel really great. And maybe you would too.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
