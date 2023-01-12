To the Editor,
It’s been a minute since I have written a column but the events that have unfolded in city government over the last week necessitated it.
When I voted for Karen Tingle-Sames for Mayor of Georgetown in 2006, I did so because I believed we needed a change. Within her first week in office, I had regret for voting for her when she fired Fire Chief Robert Bruin for personal reasons. I owned my mistake and held her accountable for the next four years until she was rightfully voted out.
Fast forward to 2022. We had two choices for mayor. One choice was a long-serving council member that I had ethical concerns about due to perceived or real conflicts of interest if he became mayor.
I knew Burney Jenkins from my days as a sports reporter and my involvement with youth football. I didn’t so much vote for Jenkins as I voted against the other candidate.
During his first week in office, Jenkins shocked nearly all of Georgetown and fired a much loved and much respected Police Chief, Mike Bosse.
I immediately was taken back to 2007 and the buyer’s remorse I felt after voting for Tingle-Sames. I am feeling the same buyer’s remorse with Jenkins. I am owning my mistake. I voted for him. Maybe he will turn it around. Maybe he will become a better leader. Tingle-Sames didn’t, so I am not holding out much hope.
At a very heated and heavily attended City Council meeting last night (the first of his tenure), many members of the public voiced their same regrets and concerns over the firing of Bosse. They encouraged Jenkins to reconsider and they asked “Why?” Jenkins promised, on several occasions, to give a statement addressing that at the end of the meeting. Instead, it was nothing more than him saying he wanted to move in a different direction. It seems that direction is backwards.
I remember what the police department was like before Bosse took the helm. His predecessor, Greg Reeves was relieved of duties by then Mayor Mutt Varney in 2012 after an eight-year tenure that was filled with controversy.
Bosse came in to a broken department that functioned under the good old boy system. It was a department with very little community engagement or policing. Bosse came to Georgetown from the Lexington Police Department and performed nothing short of a miracle when he took over.
The Georgetown Police Department is now widely respected by citizens and law enforcement agencies across the country. It now sets a Gold Standard for other agencies. He brought back the Citizen’s Police Academy and made sure his officers were engaged with the community through policing and public relations. The Georgetown Police Department of today looks nothing like the one before Bosse.
With Bosse out, morale will be negatively affected within the department and, clearly, within the community, who showed up in droves to throw their support behind him; pleading with the Mayor to reconsider.
I am disappointed in Jenkins for this decision. I am even more so disappointed to learn the reasoning behind it. Since he refused to give any reason other than deciding to go in a different direction, I have to trust that the information discovered by WLEX’s Leigh Searcy, which aired the same night as the council meeting, is the true reason behind it. Jenkins asked Bosse to hire his stepson a while back. Bosse, who chairs a committee full of Chiefs of Police from across the state that ensures more transparency when officers are fired from departments, said “no.” The reason? His stepson, Joshua Preece, was a former KSP trooper who resigned before he was fired for sexual misconduct. He went on to get hired by Bath County where, while employed as a deputy sheriff there, pled guilty to enticing a minor victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.
In March of 2022, he was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for the November 2018 offense. Imagine if Bosse had hired him. It could have been one of our children that happened to. Jenkins knew what his stepson was accused of when he was a Kentucky State Trooper and he knows what he did in Bath County. I certainly question the moral turpitude of someone who asks for favors to get his sex offender son hired into a job that puts the public at risk. Jenkins clearly puts family over community. He can say all day that is not the reason Bosse was fired but he refuses to give any answer with a real reason. The fact is, he asked for the interview for his stepson. The fact is his stepson sits in prison today, having plead guilty to those charges. If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it’s probably a duck.
He didn’t bother to show Bosse the dignity and respect he earned when he had Human Resources call him over the phone and fire him. Bosse deserves better than this. Georgetown deserves better than this. Whether or not Jenkins is grateful for what Bosse brought to the Georgetown Police Department, the citizens of Georgetown are forever indebted to him.
Chief Bosse, thank you for your service, your principles, and your dedication to the citizens of Georgetown. We appreciate you.
Kiva Johns-Adkins
Georgetown
