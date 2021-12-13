A couple of years ago I worked with a wonderful first grade teacher in a diverse school in Lexington. A little boy in her classroom was so disruptive that he was assigned a full-time assistant to make sure his continual outbursts did not hinder the learning of the other students in the class. Toward the middle of the year, she and her teammate launched a study of famous persons of color. One of the texts they read was about Barack Obama. The child was completely engaged. He kept asking his teacher whether it was true that a Black man had been President of the United States. Every day thereafter, he commented on it. Amazingly, his disruptions decreased. He began to see himself as a learner. He began to recognize that he, too, could aspire to greatness.
There currently is an anti-CRT movement in our nation that would essentially discourage the reading of texts that could in any way be perceived as controversial. In Kentucky, legislation has been introduced that would prohibit any discussions in classrooms that might make some students feel “discomfort.” Several states have already passed similar legislation. One of the books that has been targeted is The Story of Ruby Bridges, written by psychologist Robert Coles and published in 1995. This book shows a brave Ruby walking through a sea of angry White faces. Parents have argued that this book and others like it “rob children of their innocence” and should be banned from classrooms and school libraries. They maintain that their children are too young to be discussing racism. I would argue, however, that books like these can be extremely beneficial for young Black girls—and indeed, all girls—who can take pride in learning about the incredible courage of this young girl.
It’s also important to point out that the notion of “robbing children of their innocence” assumes that young children are innocent. They’re often not. A report issued this year by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows that Kentucky has the highest child abuse rate in the country. Twenty out of every 1000 children in the Commonwealth experienced some type of abuse. By comparison, the U.S. average is 8.9.
Additionally, research shows that young children acquire racial assumptions at a very young age. By the age of 3-6 months, babies already have developed an awareness of race, and children start to apply stereotypes between the ages of 3 and 5. Even preschoolers use racist language intentionally. Showing positive images and reading books about the contributions of different racial and ethnic groups is essential for countering racial stereotypes and can also help students of color develop a positive sense of self.
Research also shows that NOT talking about race will do nothing to counteract racial stereotypes. Having conversations about race can help students see that while they may look different on the outside, they actually are more similar than different. Such discussions are imperative for reducing prejudice and developing empathy for those whose experiences differ from our own.
Legislation introduced in the Kentucky General Assembly, however, would discourage such vital conversations in classrooms. Under the guise of teaching “critical race theory,” teachers would be reluctant to read any books or present any historical content that could potentially bring “discomfort” to students. It might be argued, however, that omitting books that include diverse protagonists and “whitewashing” American history would merely reinforce the discomfort that students of color have felt in our classrooms for decades
Historically, a primarily “White” curriculum has told half of our students that their experiences and histories don’t really matter; that they have no right to aspire to greatness; that their ancestors were considered 3/5 of a person and that only White people do great things. Do we really want to return to that?
DR. REBECCA POWELL is a former elementary teacher and Professor of Education at Georgetown College.
