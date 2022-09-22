To the Editor,
As many of you know, the Scott County fiscal Court is considering turning over the reservoir property to The Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Department for a WMA.
To the Editor,
As many of you know, the Scott County fiscal Court is considering turning over the reservoir property to The Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Department for a WMA.
I believe that it would be a mistake for the following reasons:
This natural area is an incredible asset for the county. I hope it can continue to be used in a way that makes it accessible to all of the public all of the time. Currently bow hunters, bicyclists, horseback riders and hikers all share use of the property, occasionally at the same time without restrictions (or conflict.) Miles of trails are maintained by the bicyclists and horsemen who provide labor and money to keep them clear. It is accessible to all of Scott County in a matter of minutes whereas without it, citizens would have to drive many miles to walk in the wilderness.
The Fish & Wildlife Department already has 2000 acres right down the road from the reservoir property and additional thousands of acres in other areas. They admit that their primary focus is wildlife preservation & hunting. Other activities are okay as long as they don’t interfere with hunting. What are they bringing to the table with their proposal to take over management & possible future purchase of the reservoir property? They state that they will not even maintain the trails. They will allow gun hunting which would make the area unsafe & unavailable for other uses a good deal of the time.
This land was acquired from property owners, some of whom didn’t want to sell, for the creation of a reservoir. Apparently the corp. of engineers never approved the project. Since that didn’t work out this beautiful land needs to be developed into an asset for all of us and there should be plenty of public education and input before a decision is made.
Jefferson County has their own huge forest, Jefferson County Memorial Forest. It is just 15 miles from downtown Louisville and offers city dwellers a wilderness immersion experience. It has dozens of hiking and equestrian trails.
We could have our own forest like this.
Please address your thoughts on this to Joe Covington, County Judge Executive, and to your county magistrate.
Rebecca Howard
Sadieville
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.