In Europe cars cruise on the left lane. In the United States cars cruise in the right lane (unless directed otherwise.) I would like someone to help me understand why so many cars in the United States in recent years have been cruising in the left lane — besides the fact that it is not customary to do so (although it is now becoming more customary, unfortunately.)
One will note that, just as an example, signs along interstates (at least in Kentucky, if not other states) direct drivers to “Keep Right Except to Pass.” Even cars traveling well below the speed limit continue to drive in the left lane — the lane I was taught was the “passing lane.”
It is illegal? No, except on roadways with signs like the ones along Kentucky’s interstates — Keep Right Except to Pass. Is it ethical? That’s a moral question and not a vehicular one. Is it illegal, against regulations, contrary to house rules to wear scruffy jeans and a sweatshirt to a formal dinner or wedding? No, but it would be embarrassing (at least for me.)
Will someone please educate me as to the rationale for people to cruise along in the left lane — too often at a very slow speed — when the right lane is the normal and customary lane in which to drive — except when passing, of course, or as otherwise directed?
