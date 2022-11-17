The name of this virus should be accurately named The Big Lie’, or the ‘Great Deception.’ The murder of millions. Actually it is just one of many, many lies perpetrated upon us. Here is an idea from Lucifer…Create a virus to use as a weapon to subdue nations and peoples. Then create a “vaccine” to sell and make great sums of cash from, to further harm and subdue nations and peoples. What we as individuals do affects others… across the street or across the globe.
Just one of many scientists and physicians who know this is Dr. Robert Malone who is the Inventor and patent holder of the MRNA technology who acknowledges that the technology is not there yet, if it ever will be. But hey, why let that stop people who wish to control the world from going ahead and cramming this through anyway? Dr. Malone reports that the spike Proteins from the disease cause our immune system to attack healthy cells, many of which make up the immune system itself. The COVID vaccines also do the same, thus weakening our immune system even further. look it up.
Is there any question about the life insurance companies who reported this year that the “all-cause mortality rate” is up 40 percent? The insurance companies stated that this is unprecedented. Statistics from our own government agencies stated in Aug. of 2021 that out of 330+ million US population, the total infected as of March 2021 was 38,300,233, or 11% of the US population infected as of that date.
The total US Deaths as of that same date were 632,889, or .0192% of the US population. That equals 99.8% of the US population survive or are unaffected by COVID-19. These figures are from our own US government agencies and university statisticians monitoring these numbers. So, just how bad is this whole thing? Not really that bad, but one death is too many from this. The lies perpetrated upon us are many. The people perpetrating all this upon us are to be and will be held accountable.
These deceivers can still turn to God and make things right with God in a personal way, by confessing to Him the wrong deeds they have done and accepting the Lord Jesus as their redeemer. But this must be done before they die or the Creator returns, whichever comes first. Peace.
