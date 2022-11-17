To the Editor,

The name of this virus should be accurately named  The Big Lie’, or the ‘Great Deception.’ The murder of millions. Actually it is just one of many, many lies perpetrated upon us. Here is an idea from Lucifer…Create a virus to use as a weapon to subdue nations and peoples. Then create a “vaccine” to sell and make great sums of cash from, to further harm and subdue nations and peoples. What we as individuals do affects others… across the street or across the globe. 

