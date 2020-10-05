This is National Newspaper Week, so allow us to toot our own horn for a moment.
The Georgetown News-Graphic has roots that go back more than 150 years. This newspaper and its ancestors have reported on thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, perhaps even millions of events that have shared the lives of the people who live in Scott County, but the community, itself.
It is highly likely most Scott County residents will be featured in a News-Graphic article multiple times over the course of their lives —school and athletic events, awards and career accomplishments, birthdays, marriages and anniversaries and yes, obituaries.
Most of these are “good news” events that are celebrated with family, friends and the community.
The News-Graphic also reports on news or incidents and events that impact the community.
Recently, the increase in the number of shootings in Georgetown has dominated the news, along with the struggles of the Georgetown Police Department to maintain a workforce due to a manpower shortage. One reason for the manpower shortage is the salary for the GPD falls below neighboring “peer” cities based upon a study conducted by the city. The council approved a raise for all city employees, including first responders, starting in October, but it still falls short of the average paid by those peer cities.
Other events upon which we have reported that should be of interest:
—The Georgetown City Council approved a $6 monthly 911 user fee which will be invoiced through bills from the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer System. The fee will begin showing up in January for bills associated with December usage.
—The Scott County Fiscal Court revised its Solid Waste Management Plan, which prohibits the Central Kentucky Landfill from going beyond its current capacity.
—Georgetown College is providing tuition-free scholarships to all graduates of Scott County high schools.
—The Scott County Board of Education is planning to build a new Scott County High School in the near future, complete with a full athletic complex.
—The Scott County Fiscal Court is studying the possibility of providing broadband coverage for the entire county.
—Sadieville will hold a Trunk or Treat event on Halloween this year.
—The Stamping Ground Church of God held a food give away this past weekend.
These are just a few of newsworthy events found within the News-Graphic’s pages, and most were not reported on by any other media, and certainly not to the depth provided here.
The News-Graphic are hardly one dimensional. We have produced a biographical documentary on Scott County High School’s Hall of Fame coach Billy Hicks that is now available on Amazon. There have been other video productions on local artists, the Cornett family and the Festival of the Bluegrass and many others.
We are currently partnering with the school system’s Birds’ Nest Broadcasting Network to provide play-by-play audio paired with the National High School Athletic Federation’s video feed of local home football games at a time when attendance is limited due to the pandemic.
Georgetown Magazine is nearing its 15-year anniversary.
We are proud to be your newspaper.
But like many other local businesses, the pandemic has taken its toll. We need your support.
If you own a local business, please advertise locally in the News-Graphic.
Buy a subscription. We have several sets of coupons, which more than pay for an annual subscription of $77.
Or buy a single copy when you can.
Thank you to those who do support us, and there are many of you who do. It is deeply appreciated.
We believe in our mission and we believe what we provide is valuable to a strong and vibrant community. We plan to be here are another 150 years, telling Scott County’s story as no other media can.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.