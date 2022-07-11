To the Editor,
So, here we are going on two years of the Biden administration and after a twisted election, Pandora’s Box is wide open, as they have systematically dismantled everything the Trump administration put in place that was working for Americans, only because President Trump put it in place. Thus turning our economy upside down and backwards. Now we have the worst inflation in 40 years and counting
Just for starters; shutting down the pipeline and putting thousands of people out of jobs and taking away our energy independence, to uncontrolled opening of the border and letting a rampage of illegals, drug and sex trafficking cartels come across creating another disaster. President Biden has never yet been to the border, and our VP Kamala Harris, who is supposed to be over seeing the boarder, finally went to El Paso, and area not being impacted like the other border towns, and called it good. And lets give Russia a ‘list’ of 16 areas who don’t want them to cyberattack. Then the President allows Russia to double down on the their pipeline, asks the Arabs to produce more oil for America to purchase and making deals with Iran and Venezuela for their oil.
Biden would rather buy dirty oil from our enemies than let us produce the clean oil this country is capable of. Oil is just not for fuel, but contributes to thousands of other everyday product, like plastic mike bottles, fabrics, etc. This is insanity at its best, and all be design.
The whole idea of this administration is to erase American as we have known it and love. We are now in the era of Marxism 101 by the radical Dems, erasing our history by removing statues, memorials, paintings and anything that gives our nation a history. Then indoctrinate our children in schools with CRT and teach them to hate America.
We had the tragedy of the Afghanistan debacle and now we have Ukraine being attacked because Putin can see what a weak president Biden is. This president is afraid of Russia and he is in the back pocket of China and they are celebrating. His failed domestic and foreign policies have put our country at risk.
President Biden and his administration are so good at playing the blame game to take inflation, high gas prices, a border crisis and a stock market going south off of them and blaming it all on Putin and the war in Ukraine, or our own American businesses; or how about the Man in the Moon.
Whose side is this President on, certainly not the American people, and not a Commander and Chief. America is being run by a ship of fools.
Wayne and Ellen Lynn
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.