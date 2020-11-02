As I was beginning to write about depression for my articles, my wife Barbara said she never knew anyone that had suffered from that disease until she met me. That’s understandable because it is something most people don’t talk about. It can be all around you in the work place or even in your own home and you might never recognize it.
I worked for 29 years on the second floor of the courthouse and during that time I could count nearly 20 individuals who lost their life to that dreaded disease. They either worked there or were a close family member of an employee on that floor and no one knew.
I had a close friend that was an employee on the second floor. He asked me to take him fishing and the next day we were wading in my favorite fishing hole in Elkhorn Creek. We had a great time. We caught a lot of redeyes and smallmouth bass. We laughed and talked about the days we played softball together. Life was great, or at least it seemed that way. Two weeks later they found him. He, too, had lost his life to that dreaded disease called depression. No one knew.
Another former employee and dear friend had done some work for the County and stopped by to pick up his check. He stayed for over an hour as we traded old stories about our days growing up, softball we played together, and even politics. It was a great time together reliving the good old days. That same night at around midnight, I got a phone call from the sheriff. He wanted me to go with him to inform his parents that their son and my friend had lost the battle with depression. Who would have ever known?
One of the things my daughter’s doctor told her to do was to take long walks to help her depression. I would go with her every day during the summer. We would walk about two miles as we discussed a lot about life, my days growing up on Second Street, and, of course, her battle with depression. During one of those walks she seemed to be in a great mood. “You look so happy today,” I said. “Daddy, you can’t see inside me.” That tells the story of many suffering from this dreaded disease.
I have had the opportunity to speak to several groups during my days as Judge Executive. Often my talks were about depression. After one talk a young lady stopped me and said she, too, was struggling with depression. “No one knows,” she said, “thanks for understanding.”
At another time I spoke about my daughter’s battle. After the talk an older lady came up and hugged me. She told me her daughter had lost the same battle. “We never knew,” she said.
“I never knew anyone that suffered from depression.” Probably not, but they are all around you.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.