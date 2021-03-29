We have all grown weary of hearing and reading about COVID-19.
But there appears to be signals the worst of the pandemic may be behind us. Of course, the new variants may be trouble and how we respond — whether we stop wearing masks and observing social distance, for example — will have a bearing on when we finally emerge from this scourge.
But there are people who have helped us manage our way through this difficult time and they deserve mention.
Obviously, our health care workers deserve praise from public health to hospital employees to private physicians have each played an important role in helping us manage with good advice, and actions to keep as many of us as safe as possible.
Our community leaders took actions that may not have always been popular, but their actions had good intentions and ultimately, we believe they were important.
Many businesses altered the way they functioned. Some restaurants, for example, added curbside service while others beefed up their take-out services. There are restaurants and other businesses that adopted new procedures and policies because of COVID-19 that have become permanent.
Teachers and school officials adjusted from in-person classes to virtual classes and back again. The difficulty faced by many teachers as they worked to educate our young people is often overlooked by the frustration by many who were hindered because schools were closed. That does not diminish the efforts by our educators during this time.
Non-profits such as AMEN House provided food and other basic needs to thousands of people, many of whom had never had to use their services before. Let’s also remember those who gave donations that became critical during the dark days of the pandemic.
As reported elsewhere in this edition, some 16.5 percent of our population has been fully vaccinated. Some 55.5 percent of Scott County’s residents 65 and older have been fully vaccinated. That is excellent news and another signal that we are moving towards a time when the coronavirus is a bad memory.
Let’s take a moment and thank those who helped our community, our state and our nation to maneuver through a year-long pandemic and come to a point where we are on the cusp of recovery.
For those who helped us, or helped others, we say, “thank you.”
