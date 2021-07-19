To the Editor,
The stories printed in the News-Graphic do not give the whole story.
You printed the landfill representative’s statements without printing the rebuttals and details.
Now this ridiculous online poll.
The citizens of Scott County made their desires quite clear at the public meetings and in correspondence with local officials.
A big mistake might have made by our local officials letting this business WSB-Central Kentucky Landfill in to Scott County years ago.
But we don’t have to keep them.
The facts are that this company and partners have not followed all state guidelines that protect the health and safety of our county.
This company has had numerous violations of the last few years.
The landfill odor is still not under control. I have experienced it on Boyers Chapel Road, Luke Road and on Interstate 64 three times in July.
Mud and trash is left on the roads by the trucks.
It has been pretty obvious that U.S. 25 is not built for this kind of traffic.
The landfill reached capacity for the current permitted space months ago. This company does not have zoning or a permit for a larger landfill.
This company can do business in another county that wants to do business with them like Fayette or Clark counties.
The Lexington-Fayette government said they support them.
According to the state website, Fayette County has a permitted cell they can use. Fayette County has a construction waste landfill that could be converted.
Scott County residents deserved better.
Kay Bechel
Sadieville
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.