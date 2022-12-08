To the Editor,
The initial impression from the recent city council meeting is the mayor's attitude. His attitude seems to be "approve the rate hikes, never mind the details." The old adage now seems appropriate: "The devil is in the details."
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 6:39 pm
To the Editor,
The initial impression from the recent city council meeting is the mayor’s attitude. His attitude seems to be “approve the rate hikes, never mind the details.” The old adage now seems appropriate: “The devil is in the details.”
Looking at the details: has the council requested, received, and digested the current detail costs for processing, distributing, and billing water — separate from the sewer? It appears that the water supply side constitutes less than 15% of the total spending, yet the water rates are increased the same percentage as the sewer increases.
Further, it has been identified that the bond interest rate has increased, but the bonds should have been issued at the start of the project to be able to pay for the work performed. Besides, the bonds should be considered “municipal bonds” which have a lower rate (Currently, about 4%.) Why do the bonds have a 10-year call? Do we expect it to be that long before we receive liability payments, or is the plan to buy back the bonds at a discount when payments are received? This should be documented so future mayors, council members, and water managers know what was planned.
Another concern is the whole liability issue. Did the engineers and contractors get liability limits, and as a result, assume liability for the city (and therefore the tax and ratepayers)?
Why are we fixing water and sewer rates out five years? Why not two or three years, until we understand the magnitude of the plant’s cost and the settlements we receive?
Maybe an interim rate increase for sewer customers, of perhaps 20%, and then have time to understand the current situation. How did we get here, by whom, and did they really understand the ramifications of their agreements?
There are too many “soft spots” in the explanations and agreements to have council blanket approve the proposed ordinance. This is too important to “just pass the ordinance” and move on.
D. Dziubakowski
Georgetown
